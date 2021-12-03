TORONTO -- A “nightmare fish” washed up on a San Diego, Calif. beach and was discovered last month by a man who thought it was a jellyfish.

The deep-sea “football fish” or angler fish, has rows of spiked teeth and a bioluminescent lure that hangs over its head to attract prey.

The species normally lives hundreds of metres deep in the ocean, where sunlight does not penetrate. Because it lives so far down in the water, it is rarely sighted by humans.

Click the video to catch a glimpse of this rare deep-sea predator.