New study sheds light on what may be throwing some migratory birds off course

Why did the sea eagle cross the Pacific Ocean? It may have something to do with weather conditions in outer space, according to a new study.

Scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles analyzed more than two million bird capture records in North America across 60 years to learn more about what causes some migratory birds to fly outside their expected range.

Their findings suggest disruptions to the Earth’s magnetic field are causing some birds to end up in places they would normally never visit.

CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains this phenomenon and why it might be both a blessing and a curse for migrating bird species across the planet.