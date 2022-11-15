NASA's Artemis I moon mission set to launch Wednesday

NASA's Artemis I moon mission has been given the "go" by managers for a planned launch Wednesday after multiple delays.

In a blog post on Monday, NASA said the two-hour window for launch would open at 1:04 a.m. EST.

NASA describes the 25-day Artemis I mission's aim as helping to set a foundation for human deep space exploration. The uncrewed test flight will send an Orion spacecraft around the moon, while a Space Launch System rocket will carry a number of small satellites used for science and technology investigations.

It is expected to blast off from Launch Complex 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The plan is for future missions to land astronauts on the moon and eventually send crews to Mars.

The launch would take place 50 years after Apollo's last moon mission. Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during six Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972.

Weather conditions remains 90 per cent favourable, based on the latest forecast on Monday. NASA uses a number of different weather criteria to determine whether it is safe to roll the rocket onto the pad for launch.

Hurricanes, hydrogen leaks and other issues have delayed the launch of Artemis I, which has also run billions of dollars over budget.

CTVNews.ca will carry a livestream of the Artemis I moon mission launch. With files from The Associated Press, Reuters and CNN