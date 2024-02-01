Sci-Tech

    • Musk wants Tesla investors to vote on switching the carmaker's corporate registration to Texas

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File) Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    Share

    Elon Musk wants Tesla investors to decide on moving the company's corporate listing to Texas after a Delaware court decided he shouldn't get a multibillion-dollar pay package.

    The electric car company's CEO said early Thursday that Tesla would get shareholders to vote on whether to switch its corporate registration to Texas, where its physical headquarters is located.

    "Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas," Musk wrote on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Musk had polled X users earlier on the same question, with 87.1% of 1.1 million respondents voting yes. "The public vote is unequivocally in favour of Texas!" he wrote.

    Musk, who has previously polled people on X before making decisions, moved Tesla's headquarters to Austin, Texas, from California in 2021.

    His announcement comes after a judge in Delaware, where the company is currently registered, ruled Tuesday that Musk is not entitled to a landmark compensation package potentially worth more than $55 billion that was awarded by Tesla's board of directors.

    After the ruling, Musk took to social media to to express his displeasure.

    "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware," he wrote in one post. He later added, "I recommend incorporating in Nevada or Texas if you prefer shareholders to decide matters."

    The ruling came five years after shareholders filed a lawsuit accusing Musk and Tesla directors of breaching their duties and arguing that the pay package was a product of sham negotiations with directors who were not independent of him.

    The defence countered that the pay plan was fairly negotiated by a compensation committee whose members were independent and had lofty performance milestones.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News