Instagram has a Kardashian problem: Users revolt against app changes
Instagram has a Kardashian problem: Users revolt against app changes
Tati Bruening was once the textbook example of an Instagram user. Since the pandemic, she has been building her career as a photographer on the platform and attracted hundreds of thousands of followers in the process. But recently, her relationship with Instagram started to change.
On Monday, Bruening shared a post on the platform calling to "Make Instagram Instagram again." She told CNN Business that she was scrolling the app and felt frustrated by the lack of content she was seeing from accounts she followed in the wake of recent updates prioritizing recommended posts and videos from its Reels product.
"I was seeing a post from my friend underneath three Reels and a recommended post that was six days old," she said. As she put it in her post: "Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends."
Her post blew up. By Tuesday morning, it had more than 1.7 million likes, thanks in part to shares by two of the most influential figures on the platform: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The famous half-sisters are among the most-followed accounts on Instagram, with 360 million and 326 million followers, respectively, and their opinions carry big weight in the world of social media. A February 2018 tweet from Jenner criticizing a Snapchat redesign was credited with wiping out US$1.3 billion from the company's value in a week.
The attention to Bruening's post reflects the growing backlash against recent updates to the Instagram platform, which boast more than 1 billion users. To beat back the competitive threat of TikTok — whose discovery algorithm is viewed as its great competitive advantage — Instagram has started showing users a much greater proportion of recommended content from accounts that they don't follow versus posts from their friends. It has also prioritized video content over the photos it is known for. The platform has been testing showing full-screen posts, much like TikTok, as well.
The issue has arguably been brewing for years. Since 2020, the company has been experimenting with showing users more "suggested posts" in their feeds. Recommended content and ads now make up a significant portion of the Instagram feed, which often pigeonholes users into certain content categories (such as recipes or relationship advice) in a way that sometimes seems to disregard whether they actually follow such accounts.
The latest dust-up around Instagram comes at a fragile time for parent company Meta. The company is grappling with an aging and stagnating user base on its flagship Facebook platform, and Instagram is largely seen as the best bet of its family of apps to maintain and grow the crucial younger audience. But Meta, like many older players in the social media world, is facing steep competition from TikTok and is fighting to gain traction in its attempts to copy it. While Instagram users are somewhat more likely to open the app daily, TikTok users spend an average of about 45 more minutes per day on the app than people do on Instagram, according to a report from research firm Sensor Tower for the second quarter of 2022. In a February call with Wall Street analysts, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Instagram Reels "face a competitor in TikTok that is a lot bigger, so it will take a while to ... catch up there."
At the same time, Meta is relying on profits from Instagram and its other apps to help fund its investment in building a future version of the internet it calls the "metaverse." And the company, which is set to report second quarter earnings on Wednesday, may see a slowdown in spending on ads, its core business, amid rising inflation and recession fears.
Meta's stock fell nearly 3% Tuesday after the growing backlash from the Kardashians and others.
"The problem for Meta is that nothing is good right now," said D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte. "Instagram is meant to be the Meta asset to exploit, to address the younger market, so it's natural to me that they're using Instagram as the way to respond to the competitive threat of TikTok."
Meta has run this playbook before. In 2016, months before Snapchat's parent company made its Wall Street debut, Instagram copied one of the messaging app's signature features, Stories. Instagram, soon reached more users with its version of the feature than Snapchat did. But its efforts to copy TikTok with Reels have arguably proven to be more difficult.
Many have pointed out that videos on Reels are often just old TikTok videos — sometimes shared weeks after they first went viral on TikTok, and occasionally with the TikTok logo still attached. In some cases, users will share a still photo set to music as a Reel in an effort to rank higher on the platform. Instagram, for its part, has been trying to incentivize users to make original Reels, with creator fund programs and by featuring them prominently in-feed. The company is now also testing sharing all videos shorter than 15 minutes as Reels.
To be sure, Instagram is not the only platform prioritizing video and recommended content as it seeks to keep up with TikTok, which last year surpassed 1 billion monthly active users. Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms have all also taken steps in that direction.
"The viewpoint is that this is like mobile, meaning it's an evolutionary change in consumption on the internet," Forte said. "What choice does Facebook have? It would be nearly impossible to buy TikTok, which was the old playbook, so now they have to try to innovate."
For creators like Breuning who built their livelihoods on Instagram, the changes feel especially painful, given its origin as a photo app that catered to artists and photographers.
"It feels wrong to switch the algorithm on creators that have made a living and contributed to the community, forcing them to change their entire content direction and lifestyle to serve a new algorithm," Bruening wrote in a change.org petition calling on Instagram to "Stop trying to be TikTok!" It has garnered more than 150,000 signatures in four days.
Instagram did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. However, Instagram head Adam Mosseri addressed the criticism in a video post on the platform Tuesday.
"We're experimenting with a number of different changes to the app and so we're hearing a lot of concerns from all of you," he said, acknowledging complaints about the shift to video and the increase in recommended content. "We're going to continue to support photos, they're part of our heritage. ... That said, I need to be honest: I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time."
Mosseri continued: "If you look at what people share on Instagram, that's shifting more and more to videos over time. If you look at what people like and consume and view on Instagram, that's also shifting more and more to video over time, even if we're not changing anything. So we're going to have to lean into that shift while continuing to support photos."
Mosseri also warned that the full screen video feature test is "not yet good" and has only rolled out to a small percentage of users. And he pointed to the option Instagram launched earlier this year for users to toggle the platform to a chronological feed of posts from only accounts they follow.
But that explanation wasn't enough to silence the criticisms. Some users sounded off in the comments about feeling like they had no choice but to start making more videos if they wanted the platform's algorithm to surface their content. Others suggested that if the platform became too much like TikTok, they'd be inclined to simply pick one of the apps to use rather than both.
"People do VIDEOS because we have no reach on our photos!!" fashion creator Alina Tanasa (@fabmusealina) said in a comment on Mosseri's video. "As a content creator I need and want each and with photos you cut all the reach and you promote only videos. So it's not us, it's you that are changing everything and are afraid of TikTok."
Makeup influencer James Charles, who has nearly 23 million Instagram followers, added in a comment: "I understand that every business has to evolve, compete, and please investors, but Instagram is losing the competition and has lost its identity along the way. ... We're upset because we CARE about this app and the communities we've been able to create/join on here, but I'm genuinely worried that if something doesn't change, there will be no community left."
If there's a silver lining for Instagram, however, it's that there are few other photo-first apps out there, making it easier to criticize Instagram than leave it, especially for those who have built a life and a livelihood on it.
"Me personally," Breuning said, "I love Instagram and I don't plan on leaving Instagram anytime soon."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem
Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young child was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
Pope Francis travels to Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit
A plane carrying Pope Francis left Edmonton on Wednesday morning heading to Quebec City to begin the next leg of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
Some grocery products see price drops, despite sky-high inflation
While Canadians are feeling the pocketbook pain of soaring inflation, some products, such as chicken and tomatoes, have actually gotten cheaper in recent months.
B.C. breaks or ties 14 temperature records, including one from the late 1800s
With heat warnings stretching across most of B.C., the province saw more than a dozen temperature records fall or be tied on Tuesday.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school
A 13-year-old girl has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.
Fourth and oldest patient yet cured of HIV, according to researchers
The oldest patient yet has been cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant for leukemia, researchers reported on Wednesday.
Canada
-
Pope Francis travels to Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit
A plane carrying Pope Francis left Edmonton on Wednesday morning heading to Quebec City to begin the next leg of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young child was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
-
B.C. breaks or ties 14 temperature records, including one from the late 1800s
With heat warnings stretching across most of B.C., the province saw more than a dozen temperature records fall or be tied on Tuesday.
-
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
-
In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem
Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
World
-
-
Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display
The intensifying rivalry between former U.S. President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, was put on stark display Tuesday as the two gave dueling speeches in Washington on the future of the Republican Party.
-
U.S. rocket system enables Ukraine to pummel key supply bridge
Ukrainian troops used American-supplied precision rocket launchers to knock out a vital bridge used by Russia to supply its forces in an occupied region of southern Ukraine, officials said Wednesday.
-
Biden, Xi to hold talks amid new tensions over Taiwan
U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months, with a wide range of bilateral and international issues on the table.
-
At UN, Iraq and Turkey escalate dispute over deadly attack
A dispute between Iraq and Turkey over a recent deadly attack in Iraq's northern Kurdish region escalated at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.
-
Principal of school where massacre occurred placed on leave
The principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers has been placed on administrative leave, her attorney said.
Politics
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
Privacy committee to study RCMP use of spyware tools
The House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee voted Tuesday to begin a special summer study to examine the RCMP's use of spyware, calling on the national police force to be more transparent about the software it uses to conduct surveillance or collect data as part of its investigations.
-
Liberals to launch consultation on criminal justice response to HIV non-disclosure
The Liberal government plans to hold consultations on the criminal justice system's response to HIV non-disclosure. Justice Minister David Lametti is making the commitment as he meets interested parties in the lead-up to the International AIDS Conference in Montreal this weekend.
Health
-
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.
-
WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe
There have been more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox reported globally from 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
-
New study looks at 'magic' mushrooms as treatment for depression, without the psychedelic high
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is launching a study that will attempt to separate the antidepressant effects of psilocybin mushrooms from the psychedelic experience to create a new treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Bidder pays US$2.8M for jacket worn in space by 'Buzz' Aldrin
A bidder has paid nearly US$2.8 million at auction for a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969.
Entertainment
-
Shawn Mendes cancels Wonder concert tour dates for mental health break
Shawn Mendes says he's cancelling the remainder of dates on his Wonder world tour -- more than 70 shows in total -- as he puts all of his attention on taking care of his mental health.
-
Instagram has a Kardashian problem: Users revolt against app changes
To beat back the competitive threat of TikTok — whose discovery algorithm is viewed as its great competitive advantage — Instagram has started showing users a much greater proportion of recommended content from accounts that they don't follow versus posts from their friends. And that's sitting well with some users.
-
From 'Mutt' to midriffs: Six memorable moments from Shania Twain's new documentary
Shania Twain's new documentary 'Not Just A Girl' digs into a rich archive of video footage to tell the story of the Timmins, Ont. native's rise from hopeful bar singer to global superstar.
Business
-
U.S. Federal Reserve set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
With inflation at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumers still spending, the U.S. Federal Reserve is under pressure to continue raising interest rates aggressively.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also post gains
Canada's main stock index increased in late-morning trading amid strength in the energy and industrial sectors while U.S. stock markets were also up.
-
Gazprom says it hasn't received Nord Stream 1 turbine from Canada, blames Siemens Energy
A senior manager at Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday that the company was still awaiting the return of a Siemens Energy turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, blaming the German company for the delay.
Lifestyle
-
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought Mega Millions lottery tickets for all 50,000 of his employees
As the Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated US$810 million, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's spent $100,000 to buy a ticket for each of his 50,000 employees.
-
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
-
This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school
A 13-year-old girl has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
WNBA's Griner tells court of poor translation at her arrest
American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during questioning when she was detained at Moscow's airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents without explaining what they said.
Autos
-
Germany to reduce government incentives to buy electric cars
The German government plans to reduce incentive payments for buyers of electric cars and end subsidies for buying plug-in hybrids at the end of this year.
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens 3 probes of safety issues in Stellantis vehicles
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.