Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada

Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The stunning light display was a result of an Earth-facing coronal hole on the sun and solar winds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch early this week as result of the "hole" on the sun and a "coronal mass ejection" on Sunday.

The result of the sun's activity produced auroras over northern skies, where a display of green, purple and red danced over much of Canada.

If you happened to miss Thursday's light show, there's still a chance for another show overnight Friday, according to NOAA.

Here's a look at some of the incredible photos shutterbugs shared on social media.

Aurora Borealis as seen from near Calgary, Canada last night!



Wonderful colours and motion out there. #AuroraBorealis #northernlights #yyc pic.twitter.com/1kPjPzlvoh — Kyle Brittain (@KyleBrittainWX) March 24, 2023

The Northern Lights put on an excellent show in Southern Ontario tonight! pic.twitter.com/KmWmKwCk3V — Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) March 24, 2023

In Ojibwe our word for northern lights is wasnode (pronounced was-no-de). Northern lights at Wikwemikong on beautiful Manitoulin Island. Pic by Mandy Richard. Music by Thunder Hill. pic.twitter.com/1PhQp0ZQkg — Daaminic HK Beaudry (@DhkBeau) March 24, 2023

If you ventured out after sunset this evening, you didn't have to wait long for lady aurora to start her dance as she roared into a G4 Geomagnetic Storm. Photos taken just outside Red Deer around 9:30PM MDT. #ABStorm #StormHour #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #Aurora pic.twitter.com/jMpeT6RdBV — Jeff Adams (@jeffmadams) March 24, 2023