TORONTO -- Several streaming services have been offering warnings to the public about sharing passwords for singular accounts, prompting some queries on how to determine if someone is using yours without permission.

There are some simple steps you can take to check who is on your account for streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video and how to boot off freeloaders.

Here’s what you need to know:

NETFLIX

To check who is using your Netflix account, start by signing in and going to the main menu screen.

From the dropdown menu options next to your profile image in the top right hand side of the screen, select “Account.”

Then look for the option titled “Settings” and choose “Recent device streaming activity.”

A list of devices currently using your account should pop up with a date and general location information. Identify which devices and general locations apply to you, and note the ones you do not.

In the “Manage download devices” option under “Account,” if you spot a device you do not recognize, click the “remove device” option.

If you do not recognize several devices you can choose the “Sign out of all devices” options under “Account.” This will basically force-quit all devices using the service and will prompt them for login credentials to sign in again.

If you are worried that someone has stolen your password or other login credentials, you can change your password by selecting the “Change password” option on the Account page. Double check that the box entitled “require all devices to sign in again with new password” is checked.

DISNEY +

Disney + does not offer information on individual devices using the platform, but there is the option to log out of all devices currently using the service.

Begin by signing in and navigating to your user profile in the top right hand side of the main menu.

Select “Account” and choose the option “Log out of all devices.” This will force anyone attempting to use the streaming service to input your login credentials.

If you are worried that someone has stolen your password or other login credentials, you can change your password by selecting the pencil icon next to the password section.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

To see who is using your Amazon Prime Video account, log in and click the gear icon in the upper right hand corner of the screen and choose “Settings” and then select the “Your devices” option.

If you’re on mobile, choose “My stuff” then the gear icon and then select “Registered devices.”

A list of devices should appear showing what Amazon services they are utilizing. If any of them are suspicious, click “Deregister” to remove them from your account.

If you want to sign out of every device linked to your account, select the “Edit” button next to the option “Secure your account.” Amazon may send you an email to confirm the selection.

If approved, the “Secure your account” page will list every app that is signed into your Amazon account. Select “Sign out of everything” to boot all the devices and apps on your account.

If you wish to change your password for Amazon Prime Video, you have to change your general Amazon login credentials. It is highly suggested you set up two-factor authentication to keep your account and information safe.

CRAVE

To check who is using your account for Crave, which also hosts content from HBO and HBO Max in Canada, sign into your account and select the “Manage account” option from the dropdown menu attached to your profile icon.

Select “Settings” and choose the “Device management” option – a list of devices and their last sign-in date should appear. If you wish to remove a device, simply click on the “Remove” button.

If you are worried that someone has stolen your password or other login credentials, you can change your password by selecting “Account” underneath the “Manage account” and edit your password in the section provided.