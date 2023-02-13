Google to expand misinformation 'prebunking' in Europe

The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, on Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, on Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.

This image provided by the U.S. navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)

opinion

opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?

The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.

Pregnant Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'

China says more than 10 U.S. balloons flew in its airspace

China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington's accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social