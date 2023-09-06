Global group of media organizations releases principles for AI development

TORONTO -

A global group of 25 organizations including news and publishing companies is calling on developers, operators and deployers of artificial intelligence systems to respect intellectual property rights.

The group, which includes News Media Canada, made the request as part of its global principles for artificial intelligence.

It says the principles are meant to help provide guidance for the development, deployment and regulation of AI and address areas of such as intellectual property, transparency and accountability.

The principles ask that those developing AI systems provide transparency to allow publishers to enforce their rights where their content is included in training data sets.

They also say developers should clearly attribute content to the original publishers and recognize publishers' role in generating high-quality content for training.

News Media Canada is the national association of the Canadian news media industry, serving print and digital news media members in every province and territory.

The principles come as governments and society in general grapple with how to deal with the rapid development of AI systems and the technology's constant evolution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.