Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
It's the year 2050 and artificial intelligence is no longer the newest topic but is integrated seamlessly in our everyday lives.
At least that's what experts believe will be the case.
The technology has made leaps in the last year as open-sourced intelligence like ChatGPT and Google Bard allow the public a glimpse into what the future could hold.
AI has been touted as a way to solve many of the world's issues, including in health care, transportation and infrastructure, but at the same time, questions are raised about its efficacy.
From avatars giving mental health advice to generated internet photos, AI has quickly found its way into the lives of Canadians, but its future is still unknown.
CTVNews.ca asked three experts what AI will look like in 2050 including what it will impact most and what Canada needs to do to be ready.
TODAY'S AI 'TEND TO HALLUCINATE'
"It's actually incredibly difficult to predict so much time ahead," Vered Shwartz, assistant professor at the University of British Columbia said.
To understand what the future could hold, Shwartz, also a Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) chair, looked to the past.
"In 1996, the internet was new, you had to connect to the cable, Amazon started as an online bookstore and no Google, video, social media and smartphones," she told CTVNews.ca in an interview. "If you just think about how much changed since then, and the fact that things are progressing faster now, it's actually very hard to predict."
But she says with an understanding of how AI is advancing now, it is possible to see how the world will become more automated.
"(It will be) even more ubiquitous in our lives and I think it will get better," she said. "There are a lot of limitations right now but I think many of them will be solved. I think it will enhance a lot of jobs and likely also replace them and create some too."
Jobs heavy with admin tasks and paperwork would likely benefit from AI, Shwartz said, including law. She can see AI aiding lawyers by automating "mundane tasks" like writing contracts, but says this is still a work in progress.
"The main problem today is with generative AI tools…They're just not reliable because they tend to hallucinate and make up details, which can be very problematic in that context," she said.
Recently two U.S. lawyers blamed ChatGPT for adding fictitious details to their legal research. They could face punishment from the judge over filling in a lawsuit that included fake case references.
AI could also help people learn new languages easier, Shwartz said. For French and English, AI can amplify learning due to its large pool of resources on the internet.
"But if you look at an Indigenous language that doesn't have a lot of written text on the web, so standard solutions don't actually work well for such low-resource languages," she said. "So you have to do more research and come up with different solutions to actually make that work, but AI can definitely help with that."
Shwartz hopes AI will also be used specifically to optimize public transportation.
"I don't think there will be flying cars. I don't necessarily think that's an efficient solution. I think self-driving cars…will become more mature," she said. "I really hope that in 2050 we will not still be standing in traffic."
THE FUTURE OF CUSTOMER SERVICE
While Shwartz envisions a world with more automation, Jackie Cheung, a McGill University professor and consultant with Microsoft Research, imagines more avatars assisting humans.
"There are already many start-ups and companies working on that type of (avatar) application with kind of generative AI technology," Cheung, also a CIFAR chair, told CTVNews.ca in an interview.
A XPeng X2, an electric flying taxi developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng, Inc's aviation affiliate, is tested in front of the Marina District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
He believes people will be interacting with avatars at grocery stores, banks and restaurants in the "not too distant future."
"I think full automation in the short term is probably a mistake in terms of consumer experience and how it affects their day-to-day lives," Cheung said. "As systems improved, there are some situations where it's probably better than the current state."
One area Cheung could see AI benefiting is within the airline industry, where customer service could be given through technology, but he says AI avatars could spark an emotional response in humans that we may not account for.
"It could cause a lot of emotional distress with the people who interact with these systems and develop bonds," he said. "There are lots of longer-term consequences that we haven't really thought much about."
Some areas of our lives have already been infiltrated by AI, Cheung said, like search queries on the internet that pop up as options.
The question-based way of searching and receiving specific examples is one way Cheung believes AI will aid in customer service in the future.
"We won't immediately start using them like at full capacity," he said. "It will take time to figure out where they're the most useful and where maybe they're less useful."
DR. AI
Searching for research could also be done by an AI personal assistant, Rahul Krishnan, a CIFAR chair, told CTVNews.ca in an interview.
"Once we have these large-scale multimodal models that can be personalized things, that's where we get to do very interactive chatbots that can assist us in many open-ended ways," Krishnan, a professor at the University of Toronto and affiliated with the Vector Insitute for Artificial Intelligence, said.
Krishnan imagines wanting to go on a hiking trip and asking his own personalized assistant to provide a plan for what he might need.
In his mind the assistant could also order groceries with approval, remind about appointments and schedule meetings.
"This is my imagination in the year 2050, but I do suspect it may come a lot sooner than that," he said.
Krishnan focuses on AI machine learning, which is how the technology learns and then implements ideas. One way he believes AI could change Canada is through health care.
"It's going to change health care because I think health care is just a very big heterogeneous system," he said. "Small, incremental improvements over time is really going to transform it from what we have today to something where clinicians are able to spend a lot more time with their patients than they currently do in front of a computer."
In January, a new report detailed how Canadian doctors spend 18.5 million hours on "unnecessary" paperwork, something Krishnan believes could be given to AI eventually.
The technology could help physicians with taking detailed patient notes or summarizing lengthy clinical history.
Manchester City and England Women's football captain, Steph Houghton, takes part in the U.K.'s first 5G holographic call with fan Iris, 11 from Surrey at the Vodafone Future Ready Conference on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Newbury, UK. (Chris Ison/AP Images for Vodafone)
AI could also assist doctors in finding issues with patients, Krishnan said.
"You can imagine a pathologist looking at a very, very large image, trying to identify abnormalities in cells," he said. "What might take several hours to do might be shortened to a 30-minute period because it's not just a single person working on this image, it's a single person working with an AI-assisted device that has been trained on millions and millions of other images."
The tech comes with solutions to aid humans in ways many experts cannot predict would be possible today, but Krishnan says AI is a step forward.
"We as a society choose to explore to ensure that the future continues to evolve in a way that's beneficial to everyone," he said.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
Artificial intelligence has grown quickly in the last few years allowing humans to implement new ideas and automate mundane tasks. But what could it look like in the next 30 years? We asked the experts.
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in Ottawa
A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
Family calls for review of nurses' order decision into man's death after lengthy wait in Montreal ER
The family of a man who died after an hours-long wait in the ER at a Montreal hospital is calling for a review of a decision that cleared the nurses who saw him of any wrongdoing.
Limited credit options pushing low- to moderate-income Canadians into deeper debt, report finds
A new report says low- to moderate-income people in Canada are being stirred away from banks, and alternative resources are leaving them in deeper financial struggles
Why night-time heat can be so dangerous – and why it's getting worse
Heat waves are coming to include an increasingly dangerous element: overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer sufficient reprieve from oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Canada
-
Legacy of Canada's ban on Chinese immigration lasted longer than the law
This Canada Day, the country marks 100 years since the federal government introduced legislation to ban Chinese immigrants from Canada.
-
Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
Artificial intelligence has grown quickly in the last few years allowing humans to implement new ideas and automate mundane tasks. But what could it look like in the next 30 years? We asked the experts.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in Ottawa
A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
-
Limited credit options pushing low- to moderate-income Canadians into deeper debt, report finds
A new report says low- to moderate-income people in Canada are being stirred away from banks, and alternative resources are leaving them in deeper financial struggles
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
World
-
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police
Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment and 1,311 arrests, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest.
-
At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured, police and Red Cross say
A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said.
-
3 killed, 17 wounded in Ukraine from Russian attacks, as Spain highlights European support for Kyiv
Ukrainian officials on Saturday morning reported more civilian casualties from Russian shelling in the country's east and south, as a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez began in Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine's fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory.
-
25 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in western India
A tire blowout caused a bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people in western India early Saturday, police told local media.
-
Tajik man who fatally shot 2 at Moldova airport is wanted in a kidnapping case in his native country
A Tajikistan national who fatally shot two security officers at Moldova's main international airport is wanted in his native country in relation to the kidnapping of a local bank official, Tajik authorities said.
-
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
Politics
-
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
-
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
-
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Health
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
-
'Kindness' meditation can help activate positive memories for people with depression, new study finds
A new peer-reviewed study has found that a daily guided kindness meditation practice can help people who have struggled with depression to activate their autobiographical memories, resulting in feelings of kindness for themselves and others.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Sci-Tech
-
Hungry ticks can use this static trick to land on you and your pets
Hungry ticks have some slick tricks. They can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals, new research shows.
-
Twitter isn't letting users view the site without logging in
Twitter appears to be restricting access to its platform for anyone not logged into an account.
-
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
Entertainment
-
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
-
Movie reviews: Hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
The retro newness of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is an attempt to recapture the magic, and it does deliver a hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills, but like the de-aged Harrison Ford in the film's opening 20 minutes, it doesn’t exactly feel like the real thing.
-
Charlie Puth asks concertgoers to stop throwing things at performers: 'It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous'
From wheels of cheese to black eyes, lately performers are getting a lot more from concertgoers than they asked for. Aggressive behaviour by people in the crowd at several recent summer concerts has artists calling for caution.
Business
-
Limited credit options pushing low- to moderate-income Canadians into deeper debt, report finds
A new report says low- to moderate-income people in Canada are being stirred away from banks, and alternative resources are leaving them in deeper financial struggles
-
Cruise ships will be spared in event of B.C. port strike, employers say
A possible strike by British Columbia port workers will not disrupt cruise ships docked in Vancouver, Prince Rupert or Vancouver Island, employers say.
-
Nokia renews patent licence agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies
Network infrastructure and 5G technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent licence agreement with Apple to replace the current deal between the two companies that is set to expire at the end of 2023.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
Sports
-
Fred VanVleet leaving Raptors on three-year, US$130M deal with Rockets: reports
Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors and signing a three-year, US$130-million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports.
-
Winnipeg Jets buying out final year of Blake Wheeler's contract
Blake Wheeler's tenure with the Winnipeg Jets has come to an end.
-
Japan crushes New Zealand to set up Asia Cup final against China
Five-time defending champion Japan produced another commanding performance at the women's basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals on Saturday.
Autos
-
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
-
Verstappen qualifies in first place for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form when he qualified in first place for the sprint race which takes place later Saturday at the Austrian Grand Prix.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.