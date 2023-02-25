Do Canadians trust AI like ChatGPT? New survey shows 'not very much'
New technology involving artificial intelligence (AI) such as ChatGPT and Google Bard are dominating conversations and headlines across Canada.
But what do Canadians really think about AI, and how many have used the technology?
A new survey by Leger, published Feb. 23, dives into what Canadians and Americans think about AI tech and how familiar they are with its uses.
A sample of 1,539 Canadians and 1,000 Americans over the age of 18 were randomly selected for the survey. The questionnaire had 25 questions and was collected between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12.
The survey found the majority (65 per cent) of Canadian respondents had not used an AI tool, with 19 per cent saying they had in a "personal context" only. About nine per cent said they had used AI for work or school.
Broken down by age, about 44 per cent who said they had used AI tools were between the ages of 18 to 34.
According to the data, Alberta had the highest number of people (30 per cent) who had used AI before, followed by 26 per cent of respondents in Ontario and 24 per cent in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Overall, 25 per cent of Canadians say they had used AI before, versus 21 per cent of Americans.
'DO YOU TRUST AI TOOLS?'
Overwhelmingly, many Canadians do not trust AI to be involved in their more personal day-to-day life.
When asked if they would trust AI to teach children, about 48 per cent said "not at all." Similarly, 43 per cent said they would not trust AI to transport them from one place to another without a driver.
About 41 per cent of Canadians said they wouldn't trust AI to help find them a life partner.
However, when it comes to completing tasks at home or answering questions about a product online, Canadians are more likely to trust AI. About 46 per cent said they trust the tech to turn down music or adjust the thermostat in their home.
Roughly 41 per cent said they would "somewhat" trust AI to answer questions via a website chat.
According to the survey, younger Canadians tended to trust AI more than older Canadians with many tasks.
The reason Canadians may not trust AI could be linked to people believing "they lack emotion/ empathy required to make good decisions." About 37 per cent strongly agreed AI can't make good decisions due to its lack of human emotion.
Canadians also said they believe AI is susceptible to fraud or hacking.
'HOW FAMILIAR ARE YOU WITH AI TOOLS?'
AI can come in many forms, such as smart home features or facial recognition detection technology. The majority of Canadians (41 per cent) are "somewhat familiar" the survey says, with home-based AI tools like robot vacuums.
Canadians were second-most familiar with facial detection software AI tools, with 38 per cent saying they were somewhat familiar.
Tools like ChatGPT and Synthesia which create content such as text, images and voices are the most unfamiliar to Canadians, according to the survey. About 43 per cent of respondents said they were "not at all familiar" with the AI tools.
Younger Canadians, aged 18 to 34, were more familiar with AI tools than older Canadians above the age of 35.
Canadians aged 18 to 34 were most familiar (65 per cent) with home-based AI tools and least familiar (43 per cent) with content creation AI like ChatGPT. Older Canadians were least likely to be familiar with any AI tools.
Between Canada and the U.S., Americans were more familiar across the board with all AI tools, despite not using them as much as Canadians.
The survey found the majority (65 per cent) of Canadian respondents had not used an AI tool, with 19 per cent saying they had in a 'personal context' only. (Graph by Natasha O'Neill with data from Leger)
'DO YOU BELIEVE AI IS GOOD FOR SOCIETY?'
With somewhat of an understanding of how AI works and what it is used for, about 36 per cent of Canadians believed the tech is good for society. The positive opinion increased to 52 percent for younger Canadians and decreased for those aged 55 and older to 25 per cent, the survey shows.
Manitoba and Saskatchewan residents were most likely (39 per cent) to believe AI is bad for society compared to the second-highest (31 per cent) negative response from B.C. respondents.
Compared to the U.S., Canadians had better positive attitudes towards AI than Americans, with 36 per cent of respondents from Canada saying the tech is good for society compared to 32 per cent of respondents from the States.
--------------
A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size would have a margin of error ±2.50%, 19 times out of 20 for the Canadian sample and of ±3.09%, 19 times out of 20 for the American sample. The results presented in this study comply with the public opinion research standards and disclosure requirements of CRIC (the Canadian Research and Insights Council) and the global ESOMAR network.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Do Canadians trust AI like ChatGPT? New survey shows 'not very much'
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. Watch the Crave Original documentary Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, piling up snow and swelling rivers with runoff.
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Canada
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
-
Lawsuit accuses B.C. government of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the British Columbia government of 'sexism and genocide' over a decades-long practice of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization and abortions.
-
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.
-
Do Canadians trust AI like ChatGPT? New survey shows 'not very much'
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Trudeau says he's bothered by Google preventing some Canadians from accessing news
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is bothered that Google is limiting access to news for some Canadians. Trudeau says the tech giant has decided they would rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than pay journalists for the work they do.
World
-
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
-
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
-
Nigerians vote for new president, braving long delays to bring change
Nigeria's presidential election was marked by long delays at some polling stations on Saturday that did not deter large crowds of voters hoping for a reset after years of worsening violence and hardship under outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.
-
More than 70 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso, extremists say
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing more than 70 soldiers, wounding dozens and taking five hostage, in an ambush on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso.
-
Belarus leader Lukashenko says he had long chat with Putin on war anniversary
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he held a long conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat
A sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him courtesy of Heinz.
Politics
-
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
-
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
Health
-
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
-
Spanish authorities detect first suspected case of Marburg disease
Spain has detected its first suspected case of Marburg disease, a deadly infectious disease that has led to the quarantining of more than 200 people in Equatorial Guinea, health authorities in the Spanish region of the Valencia said on Saturday.
-
Director of Canada's drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down
The executive director of Canada's drug pricing regulator is stepping down -- just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the independent body's work.
Sci-Tech
-
Do Canadians trust AI like ChatGPT? New survey shows 'not very much'
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
This Chinese kissing device lets you smooch over the internet
A Chinese contraption with warm, moving silicon 'lips,' advertised as a way to let long-distance couples share 'real' physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among social media users, who have reacted with both intrigue and shock.
-
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
French documentary 'On the Adamant' wins top Berlinale prize
The French documentary "On the Adamant" (Sur l'Adamant) directed by Nicolas Philibert was named best film at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.
-
Met Opera marks 1st year of Ukraine war with concert
The Metropolitan Opera marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a concert Friday.
-
Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84
Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country, has died. He was 84.
Business
-
Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
Ajay Banga, U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to run the World Bank, will face a tough slate of issues around the institution's finances before he reshapes the bank into a force for combating climate change.
-
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
-
A generation of high-profile women tech leaders have stepped aside. What's next?
Silicon Valley's tech industry has now lost an entire generation of trailblazing women leaders and replaced them mostly with men.
Lifestyle
-
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat
A sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him courtesy of Heinz.
-
Strengthen your core with exercises you can do at home using only a paper plate
A strength and conditioning expert says there are some workouts you can do at home with nothing but a paper plate.
-
Over 1 million Halloween-themed candles sold at Walmart are recalled due to glass breaking
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for more than a million candles sold at Walmart after the agency received reports of the candles' glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.
Sports
-
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
-
Red Bull's Perez leads final day of F1 testing, Hamilton 2nd
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez moved up the leaderboard as the sun went down to lead the third and final day of Formula One testing on Saturday.
-
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap leads LPGA Thailand after 7-under 65
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap finished strongly with six birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead over Maja Stark after a 7-under 65 in the second round at the LPGA Thailand on Friday.
Autos
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.