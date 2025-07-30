ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

You can watch the ‘best meteor shower of the year’ in Canada. Here’s how

By Christl Dabu

Published

The Perseids meteor shower appears above Inyo National Forest in Bishop, Calif., in 2024. (Preston Dyches / NASA)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.