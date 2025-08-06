ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

WhatsApp takes down 6.8 million accounts linked to criminal scam centres, Meta says

By The Associated Press

Published

A WhatsApp app icon is seen on a smartphone in New York on Feb. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.