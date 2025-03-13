ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

This male octopus poisons the female during mating to avoid being eaten

By CNN

Published

Blue-lined octopuses have a powerful venom called tetrodotoxin. (Wen-Sung Chung via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.