ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Science and local sleuthing identify a 250-year-old shipwreck on a Scottish island

By The Associated Press

Published

In this image provided by Wessex Archaeology, the Sanday Wreck is seen on the shores of Sanday on Orkney, Feb. 2024. (Wessex Archaeology via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.