ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

New study reveals Canada’s subarctic was once a tropical paradise

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

Exotic palm trees seen from the ground (Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.