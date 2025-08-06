ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

New discoveries at Pompeii show signs of life post-eruption

By AFP

Published

A view of the ancient Roman Pompeii archeological site, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.