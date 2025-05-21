ADVERTISEMENT

NASA confirms two major solar flares on sun, which can cause blackouts on Earth

By Aarjavee Raaj

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare — seen as the bright flash on the left – on May 14. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in red. (NASA/SDO)


















