ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

NASA astronauts step outside space station to perform the 5th all-female spacewalk

By The Associated Press

Published

In this image provided by NASA, astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers work outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/NASA TV)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.