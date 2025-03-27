ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

'It's the Wild West': How AI is creating new frontiers for crime in Canada

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy


















Politics
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.