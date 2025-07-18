ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Google kills ad fee implemented in response to digital services tax

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

The Google logo is photographed at the Vivatech show in Paris, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The Canadian Press/AP, Michel Euler


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.