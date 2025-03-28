ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

DNA testing firm 23andMe responds to users struggling to delete data

By Christl Dabu

Published

A 23andMe saliva collection kit is pictured in Oakland, Calif., on March 25, 2025. (Barbara Ortutay / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.