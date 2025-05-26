ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Deepest ice core ever found in Canada collected by researchers

By Alex Karpa

Updated

Published

Researchers from the University of Manitoba are getting a glimpse 10,000 years into the past with a newly drilled ice core.


















