ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Canada could soon have G7’s first small modular nuclear reactors. Here’s what that means

By John Vennavally-Rao

Published

An artist rendering of the first small modular reactor (SMR) being built in Ontario. (Source: Ontario Power Generation)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.