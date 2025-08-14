ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Beijing’s first World Humanoid Robot Games open with hip-hop and martial arts

By The Associated Press

Published

A robot rehearses the 100m race before the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.