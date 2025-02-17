ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

An apex carnivore was ‘king of the ancient Egyptian forest’ then mysteriously went extinct. A fossil could offer clues

By CNN

Published

Paleontologists uncovered the skull in 2020 in the Fayum Depression of Egypt’s Western Desert. (Courtesy Hesham Sallam via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.