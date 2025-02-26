ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Amazon's new AI-powered Alexa promises to be your 'best friend in a digital world' for a monthly fee

By The Associated Press

Published

People attend an event where Amazon on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 unveiled a generative-AI infused Alexa that it says will allow the popular voice assistant to have more personality, check a user’s tone and even plan romantic dates. (AP Photo/Wyatte Grantham-Philips)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.