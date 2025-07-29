ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

4,000-year-old handprint found on ancient Egyptian tomb

By CNN

Published

A 4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian handprint has been discovered on a 'soul house' at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. (Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.