54 captive-bred lions killed on South African farm for bones
A male lion stands in the breeze at the Lion Park outside Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015. (AP / Jerome Delay)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 8:24AM EDT
JOHANNESBURG - The killing of more than 50 lions on a South African farm last week has led to increased scrutiny of the country's policy allowing the annual export of 800 skeletons of captive-bred lions to meet demand in Asia for bones.
Reinet Meyer, senior inspector for the SPCA in Bloemfontein, says the animal protection group is preparing to file a formal complaint alleging abuse by the farm's owner and foreman.
Meyer says she saw two lions that had been kept in transport crates for several days, which she described as "totally unacceptable."
She says a total of 54 lions were killed at the farm over two days.
The killing of captive-bred lions is not illegal in South Africa if permits are in order. Conservationists say enforcement is weak.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- 54 captive-bred lions killed on South African farm for bones
- Ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales in the Arctic: study
- Twitter urges users to change their passwords after bug exposed passwords
- Canadian girl power: All-female team competes at robotics event
- 10 Indian cities top WHO list of most polluted in the world