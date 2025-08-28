Saskatoon

City of Saskatoon spent $300,000 on Bus Rapid Transit rebrand

By Keenan Sorokan

Published

(Source: City of Saskatoon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.