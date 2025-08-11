ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights back in court today, here’s a timeline of events

By Caitlin Brezinski

Published

Sask. Parents' Bill of Rights back in court WATCH: Saskatchewan's new Parents' Bill of Rights was back in court on Wednesday. Donovan Maess has the details.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.