Province warns of avian flu risk as temperatures rise in Saskatchewan

Snow geese are seen during their migratory movements at the Reservoir Beaudet, in Victoriaville, Que., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. British Columbia's chief veterinarian is reminding clinics accepting wild birds to have procedures in place to prevent the spread of avian flu, as the province has seen a jump in recent cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bernard Brault

(Bernard Brault/The Canadian Press)