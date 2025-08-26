ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Here’s what happened at the Saskatchewan leaders’ debate

By David Prisciak

Published

Moe, Beck square off on debate stage WATCH: Scott Moe and Carla Beck squared off for the sole debate of this campaign season. Wayne Mantyka has more.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.