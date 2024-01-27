Where to watch the state funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent

A state funeral for Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa Sunday. CTV News Channel will air special coverage of Broadbent’s funeral.



The former NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute died on Jan. 11. He was 87.

Special coverage of Broadbent’s funeral airs this Sunday beginning at 3:30 p.m. EST on CTVNews.ca, CTV News Channel and the CTV News app and then available on-demand after.



Broadbent’s political career spanned more than two decades. He was first elected to Parliament in 1968 and went on to serve as an MP for 21 years — 14 of which were spent as the leader of the NDP. He led the party through four federal elections. Ed Broadbent speaks in the House of Commons in September 1974. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stf)He was also a respected academic, the first president of the International Centre for Human Rights and Democratic Development, and honoured as a companion of the Order of Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the state funeral will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to Broadbent’s “incredible legacy — one that will, no doubt, continue to inspire generations of Canadians.”