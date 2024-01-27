Politics

    • Where to watch the state funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent

    Share

    A state funeral for Ed Broadbent will be held in Ottawa Sunday. CTV News Channel will air special coverage of Broadbent’s funeral. 

    The former NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute died on Jan. 11. He was 87.

    Special coverage of Broadbent’s funeral airs this Sunday beginning at 3:30 p.m. EST on CTVNews.ca, CTV News Channel and the CTV News app and then available on-demand after.

    Broadbent’s political career spanned more than two decades. He was first elected to Parliament in 1968 and went on to serve as an MP for 21 years — 14 of which were spent as the leader of the NDP. He led the party through four federal elections. Ed Broadbent speaks in the House of Commons in September 1974. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stf)He was also a respected academic, the first president of the International Centre for Human Rights and Democratic Development, and honoured as a companion of the Order of Canada.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the state funeral will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to Broadbent’s “incredible legacy — one that will, no doubt, continue to inspire generations of Canadians.”

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack

    Gad Partok was 10 years old in 1942 when Nazis stormed his street in the coastal Tunisian town of Nabeul. He saw them going door to door, hauling out his neighbours, shooting them and burning down their homes. Like so many Jews who moved to Israel after the war, Partok believed Israel would be a place where he would finally be free from persecution.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News