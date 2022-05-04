Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Want to know more about the Conservative candidates and their political pasts? Read our bios.
Economy and Inflation
Scott Aitchison: In calling inflation a real problem and campaigning on the stance that “the last thing Canadians need are higher taxes,” Aitchison has pledged to end supply management to help lower grocery bills for families. He has also said Canada needs a federal government that “lowers taxes, unleashes the full economic power of Canada, and gets our budget back on the path to balance.”
Roman Baber: While Baber hasn’t put forward concrete commitments related to the economy, he has spoken at length about the negative economic impacts of pandemic-related lockdowns on small businesses and workers.
Patrick Brown: Brown dubs himself a “strong” fiscal conservative, touting his experience as a big-city mayor lowering taxes and delivering balanced budgets. He says “reckless” federal spending needs to end but doesn’t provide detail on what programs he would cut. Brown has also touted the steps he’s taken through the pandemic to ensure an end to public health restrictions impacting small businesses.
Jean Charest: Charest is running on a commitment to balance the budget, rein in federal spending, and bring tax relief to Canadians so wage growth is more closely aligned to rising inflation. He hasn’t provided detail on what programs he’d slash to reach those objectives. Charest says tax policy should be more flexible to respond to unforeseen circumstances, such as the war in Ukraine.
Leslyn Lewis: Promising to “phase out” the deficit and balance the budget, Lewis is campaigning on supporting small and medium-sized businesses as a main employer of Canadians. She’s accused the government of selfishly “bankrupting” future generations and says as leader she’d cut red tape, and would uphold supply management to protect Canadian producers.
Pierre Poilievre: Poilievre has made tackling inflation one of the focuses of his campaign. Through voicing concern over the rising cost of living, what he views as government overspending, and calling out the Bank of Canada for its monetary policy, Poilievre has pledged to phase out “inflationary deficits” by culling spending and reversing Liberal policies and programs. He’s also championed cryptocurrency, vowing to make Canada the “Blockchain Capital of the World.”
Housing
Scott Aitchison: Aitchison’s housing platform was one of the first policy planks he unveiled in the leadership race. Taking a “yes in my backyard” approach, Aitchison says he’d end exclusionary zoning in big cities, tying federal funding to building new houses. Pledging to get shovels in the ground faster, and recruiting more immigrants in skilled trades, his approach focuses on building more homes. Aitchison wants to crack down on money laundering as it connects to the housing market as well.
Roman Baber: Baber has committed to presenting a robust housing plan, but has not provided any detail yet about what that looks like.
Patrick Brown: As the former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party and subsequently Brampton’s mayor, Brown has long called for a slashing of red tape hindering municipal building projects in order to boost supply. During the last federal election, he and seventeen other mayors penned a letter to candidates demanding a more robust plan on housing and homelessness. Their proposal called for a tightening of the rental housing market, an Indigenous housing strategy, and the construction of affordable, co-op, and non-profit housing.
Jean Charest: Charest’s housing plan, dubbed “Building the Canadian Dream Plan,” includes a pitch to immediately call a National Housing Summit with premiers, rural and urban municipal leaders, and Indigenous leaders to address the housing crisis. He says existing policies unfairly block families from home ownership, and to tackle this a Charest government would tie infrastructure funding to densification near new transit; match federal affordable housing grants to municipalities; allow investors to defer capital gains if profits from rental housing are invested in further rental housing; revive the multi-unit rental building tax incentive program; and make available surplus government land to home builders.
Leslyn Lewis: Lewis has had less to say about housing at this point in the race. Like some of her competitors, Lewis is pledging to make housing affordable for all Canadians. Her position is that rather than spending billions on federal programs to tackle the issue, the crisis can be addressed best “by removing the red tape that slows down development and drives up prices.” She’s also suggested building more homes would help tamp down skyrocketing housing process.
Pierre Poilievre: Housing affordability is an issue Poilievre has prioritized in his campaign. He’s taken the position that Canadians should be able to afford a place to live, decrying that there are “too many 30-year-olds… living in mom and dad’s basement.” He’s calling for housing “gatekeepers” such as municipal governments to speed up the building permit processes and reduce the administrative costs related to building or renovating homes, with the view of building more houses as a way out of the housing crisis.
Climate
Scott Aitchison: Aitchison has taken the position that while a price on carbon might be the “most effective” policy to curb emissions, he’d scrap the carbon tax. Pledging to have a “a real plan to fight climate change,” he believes Canada’s emissions need to be lowered. Aitchison has spoken about finding ways for the government to help Canadians reduce their own carbon footprints rather than “punish them.”
Roman Baber: Baber said he believes climate change is real and that “man contributes to climate change.” However, he disagrees with a price on carbon as a means to reduce emissions. Baber has pitched that Canada must continue with clean energy development.
Patrick Brown: Brown says he cares about protecting the environment and lowering greenhouse gas emissions and will orchestrate a membership-wide consultation on climate policy if elected leader. Brown noted this has to be balanced with policy that makes life more affordable for Canadians. He was one of many candidates who called on the Liberals to scrap the automatic rise of the carbon tax on April 1. He has also promised to propose legislation to clarify that setting caps on greenhouse gas emissions of specific industries is within the sole jurisdiction of provincial governments.
Jean Charest: Charest’s “Environment and Clean Growth” plan pledges to balance the interests of Canada’s energy sector, resource-producing provinces, and the economy with those of the environment. It promises to drive investment in areas such as carbon dioxide removal and carbon capture; eliminate the HST on products that reduce carbon usage; boost pathways for clean energy solutions, and introduce "Right to Repair" legislation on appliances such as farm equipment, electronic devices, and vehicles. Notably, he would repeal the Liberal’s carbon tax, replacing it with an industrial carbon price. He believes the Conservative Party will be “dead in the water” if they approach the next federal election with only a climate slogan and no policy to back it up.
Leslyn Lewis: On climate change, Lewis said she is among the Conservatives who support getting rid of the carbon tax, and in its place, Lewis has suggested she’d implement policies that reduce emissions, incentivize businesses, and “encourage people to recycle.” She wants to make Canada an independent energy “superpower” by getting Canadian oil to tidewater and energy to foreign markets. She has taken the position that climate solutions like electric cars is impractical and not affordable, suggesting that “waiting for an electric revolution” is the wrong approach.
Pierre Poilievre: Poilievre is pledging to get rid of the carbon tax, the Liberal policy that puts a price on emissions. While he hasn’t spoken about committing to or keeping any climate change targets, Poilievre says his environmental plan would be about “results, not revenue; technology and not taxes.” He’s also vowed to end imports of overseas oil to Canada within five years of taking office, and repeal Liberal energy regulation and environmental assessment bills, C-69 and C-48.
Defence and Foreign Policy
Scott Aitchison: The Canadian Armed Forces have been inadequately equipped for too long, is Aitchison’s position. He wants to see Canada meet the NATO commitment of spending two per cent of GDP on defence. He’s promising to fix military procurement processes and to overall build back Canada’s reliability at home and on the world stage.
Roman Baber: Baber hasn’t addressed defence spending so far in the race.
Patrick Brown: Brown has committed to boost defence spending to meet NATO’s recommended target of two per cent or more of gross domestic product.
Jean Charest: Charest has committed to boost defence spending to meet NATO’s recommended target of two per cent or more of gross domestic product, and increase force numbers to 100,000 personnel. In that vein, he would expand the Canadian Armed Forces training system to reach that target. Charest has pledged to open military bases in northern Canada, to enhance Arctic security amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He calls the objective “urgent” in the new world order. He says a government under his leadership would introduce a Canadian Armed Forces Services Benefits Act and restore the pre-2006 Pension Act Benefits System. He’s also promising to make “significant” investments in cyber security and will undertake a foreign policy and defence review.
Leslyn Lewis: Similar to some of her competitors, Lewis is taking the position that the war in Ukraine has shown how Canada has lost ground internationally when it comes to energy security and that Canada should be able to offer oil and gas to the world, rather than having them support regimes like Russian President Vladimir Putin’s. She has not said much else publicly, or in the House of Commons about the situation in Ukraine or Canada’s defence spending.
Pierre Poilievre: Poilievre has accused the federal government of moving too slowly in helping Ukraine. He wants to see more lethal aid and other military equipment sent, Russian diplomats expelled from Canada, as well as further humanitarian assistance offered. He’s suggested that with more natural resource development, Canada could become an alternative for Europe to buy oil and gas, diverting support away from the Russian industry that’s helping to fund their attacks.
Social Issues and Child Care
Scott Aitchison: At this point in the race, Aitchison has not come out with specific policies on social issues such as health, or child care. He has taken the position that matters of conscience such as abortion should be free votes for MPs, but personally would defend a woman’s right to choose. Aitchison supported passing the conversion therapy ban and publicly supported the most recent Transgender Day of Visibility. He’s against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, calling them divisive.
Roman Baber: While Baber hasn’t come out with a specific child-care or health policy, he has been vocal about the negative mental health impacts of pandemic lockdowns. He was removed from the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus in January 2021 after penning a letter to Premier Doug Ford deeming lockdown measures “deadlier than COVID.” He has pitched a national autism plan for children, which would establish bi-lateral agreements with the provinces and territories to match $500 million in funding of autism treatments per year. On social issues like abortion, he says he doesn’t believe the government has a role in how people “start or grow” their families but would respect the right of MPs to “seek nomination, introduce legislation & vote freely” on matters of conscience.
Patrick Brown: Brown says he would keep the child-care deals signed with the provinces in place, while ensuring that child-care spots are actually built. He says he would recognize different types of child care provided by family members through a system of tax credits and make it easier for extended family living abroad to come to Canada to provide child care. Brown also pledged to ensure parents working in the gig economy or who own small businesses have access to the same parental leave benefits as others. Brown has expressed varying views on social issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage. He recently stated that abortion in Canada should be “safe, legal, and… rare” and that he would not change Canada’s abortion laws.
Jean Charest: Charest says he would keep the child-care deals signed with the provinces in place and introduce a “Choice in Childcare Tax Credit” to replace the Child Care Expense Deduction with a more “generous, fully refundable, and progressive” tax credit. Charest has also pledged to expand the eligibility for the Canada Child Benefit to the beginning of the second trimester of pregnancy, eliminate federal income tax on the federal portion of Employment Insurance (EI) benefits during parental leave, eliminate the EI claw-back on up to $20,000 of income made on parental leave, and extend the eligibility period for parental leave benefits to up to two years. On social issues like abortion, Charest has been vocally in favour of a woman’s right to choose, noting that a government under his leadership would not support legislation restricting reproductive rights.
Leslyn Lewis: Social policy is a main focus of Lewis’ campaign. As a strong social conservative, she has pledged to protect “parental rights” and their ability to raise their families with their own values, suggesting that currently parents are afraid of having conversations with their children about certain topics. She doesn’t specify, but this has been an argument made by those opposed to banning conversion therapy. Lewis is also strongly opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. She has also suggested rather than scrapping them, she’d look to improve the provincial child-care deals and is promising to increase child benefits.
Pierre Poilievre: Poilievre has been campaigning on a mantra of “freedom.” Spawned out of the trucker convoy protests, he’s taken the broad position that Canadians should take back control of their lives. He wants vaccine mandates lifted, but so far in the race has said little else about health, child care, or other social policies. While he previously voted against same sex marriage, he supported passing the conversion therapy ban, and anti-abortion group Campaign Life Coalition said they cannot endorse him as he is pro-choice in their view.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Access to safe and legal abortions will be protected in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. But the Liberal government is not yet clear on exactly what that will mean in action.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
Search focuses on river as hunt for missing Sask. boy continues
As the hunt for Frank Young entered its sixteenth day, the search for the boy is focused on the river that runs through the community where he went missing.
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
Canada
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
-
Edmonton police charge 4 men in attacks 'motivated by hate'
Hate crimes officers in Edmonton announced Wednesday a total of 22 new charges against four people in six separate incidents they believe were 'motivated by hate.'
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
-
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
-
More homes flooded and more people leave Peguis First Nation in Manitoba
Some 200 more people have left Peguis First Nation as floodwaters continue to threaten areas of Manitoba.
-
BC Ferries passengers challenge fines for not wearing mask
Three people from British Columbia have launched legal challenges of fines imposed for travelling on BC Ferries without masks, in defiance of COVID-19 regulations.
World
-
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
-
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
-
'Mariupol is the city of the dead.' One soldier's first hand account of life on the front lines
In an exclusive interview with CTVNews.ca, one member of the Azov Regiment currently inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol describes life under siege; 'it's living hell.'
-
97 per cent of the Afghan population now facing food shortages: UN
According to the United Nations, 97 per cent of Afghans are experiencing food shortages -- and many had their first solid meals on Eid when charities and NGO's offered food programs for when they broke their fasts.
-
Tens of thousands rally to demand Armenian PM's resignation
Tens of thousands of protesters blocked streets and gathered around government buildings in Armenia's capital on Wednesday to demand the prime minister's resignation over his calls for a formal peace agreement with neighboring Azerbaijan.
-
U.S. election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary
'Hillbilly Elegy' author JD Vance won Ohio's contentious and hyper-competitive GOP Senate primary on Tuesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's endorsement in a race that was an early test of the former president's hold on his party as the midterm season kicks into high gear.
Politics
-
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Access to safe and legal abortions will be protected in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. But the Liberal government is not yet clear on exactly what that will mean in action.
-
Launch national pharmacare with free birth control, NDP pitches
If the government wants to solidify reproductive rights in Canada, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggests it start by launching pharmacare with a full slate of birth control options.
-
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Health
-
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, part of a nationwide push in GOP-led states hopeful that the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will uphold new restrictions.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
-
COVID: mRNA vaccines highly effective for people with immune-related inflammatory diseases, study finds
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective in protecting people with immune-related inflammatory diseases against hospitalization and death for the Alpha and Delta variants, a new Canadian study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp
Actor Amber Heard told jurors Wednesday she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
-
Dave Chappelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
-
Post Malone says he's going to be a father for the first time -- and he's very excited
Rapper Post Malone says he's going to be a father for the first time -- and he couldn't be happier.
Business
-
Fiji says U.S. can seize Russian superyacht but not right away
A judge in Fiji has ruled that U.S. authorities can seize a Russian-owned superyacht -- but has put a hold on his order until at least Friday while defense lawyers mount a challenge.
-
Canada posts $2.5B trade surplus for March as imports and exports hit record highs
Canada posted a $2.5-billion merchandise trade surplus for March as both imports and exports climbed to record highs, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Canadian shoppers shift to discount stores, No Name brand amid high inflation: Loblaw
Canada's biggest food retailer says people are shopping for groceries more often but buying less and shifting to discount stores as pandemic restrictions loosen and inflation soars.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
-
The mint's one-kilo platinum coin expected to fetch pretty penny at auction
The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a collection of bejewelled coins, including a one-kilogram platinum piece adorned with hundreds of diamonds.
Sports
-
'You need a new arena': Bettman briefly stuck in Saddledome elevator after Flames win
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's departure from the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday night was temporarily delayed by a stuck elevator, evidence of what he says is an arena past its prime.
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager, 12th ever to reach 2,000 wins
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won his 2,000th game Tuesday night, becoming the 12th skipper in MLB history to reach the milestone and the first Black man to do it.
Autos
-
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.