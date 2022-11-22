'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the "Freedom Convoy" protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act.
During his testimony—briefly interrupted by a testy exchange and ouster of a convoy lawyer— Mendicino shed light on the degree of security concerns ministers and MPs had in the lead up to, and during the convoy's time in Ottawa.
He also offered further perspective on the federal-provincial tensions that played out as the protests waged on, talked about protester-engagement considerations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was involved in, and described the concerns raised around "hardened" and armed protesters at the Coutts, Alta. blockade as "a threshold moment" for him.
Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
HEIGHTENED SECURITY POSTURE AHEAD OF CONVOY
The first area of focus in Mendicino's testimony was on the pre-convoy security concerns cabinet ministers and MPs had.
Notes from a ministerial briefing on "truckers and threats to security" on Jan. 26—two days before the first trucks rolled into Ottawa—were brought up at the commission.
In them, the briefing noted how various police forces and first responder tactical units were engaged in planning, and how security officials were monitoring the convoys coming in from various directions.
But also, the document noted concerns around some protesters potentially looking to disrupt the return of the House of Commons on Jan. 31, and converge on both the uninhabited prime minister's residence at 24 Sussex and the homes and offices of local MPs.
"With respect to the threat picture, there has been an increase in online narratives supportive of the convoy among both ideologically-motivated networks, as well as in general public discourse," reads the document in part. "On January 22, 2022, a total of 15 files were opened in 16 hours," it also notes.
"MPs are concerned for their safety amid reporting of demonstrators attending their residences," the briefing note said. This is something CTVNews.ca reported on after the Sergeant-at-Arms—the top official who oversees security for the House of Commons—issued a warning to MPs about the potential risks related to the incoming trucker protest.
The documents also suggest that Transport Minister Omar Alghabra—the lead on the cross-border trucker vaccine mandate that sparked the whole protest—appears to have been given a protective detail around this time as there is talk of his itinerary, and a need to notify RCMP if he had events outside of his home.
Meanwhile, as of Jan. 11 it appeared additional security attention was being put on a handful of other cabinet ministers including Mendicino and the Public Health Agency of Canada's Dr. Theresa Tam due to security risks identified.
First doc raised during @marcomendicino's POEC testimony highlights fed security concerns in days leading up to "Freedom Convoy" arriving in Ottawa. Talk in briefing of new files opened, protective policing, MPs worried about security.— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) November 22, 2022
BG from the time: https://t.co/aTkwHmk5mz pic.twitter.com/xTGue3Ndm4
Asked about this and his awareness of the threats made to politicians, Mendicino told the commission that the RCMP had briefed him that there "needed to be a significant change in the security posture" regarding the ministers listed in the document. The public safety minister said this was due in part, he said, to the "heightened degree of posts that were violent in nature, the overtly criminal threats that were being made against the lives and the security and safety of identifiable public figures."
Moreover, Mendicino confirmed that "security was elevated, not only for cabinet, but for parliamentarians and for staff who were working in the parliamentary precinct," due to the protests unfolding on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill.
A separate text conversation presented to the commission on Tuesday between his chief of staff, Mike Jones, and Trudeau's deputy chief of staff, Brian Clow, showed that by Feb. 25—after the Emergencies Act had been revoked and protest shut down—Peel Regional Police were investigating a suspicious fire outside of Mississauga East-Cooksville, Ont. MP Peter Fonseca's office.
Jones' message said that a water-damaged note was uncovered that said the fire was in relation to Fonseca's support of the Emergencies Act, and that the fire occurred after people had been protesting outside his office.
TEXTS SHOW MENDICINO 'AMPED UP' OVER WELLINGTON
Mendicino was then asked about an earlier text conversation between Jones and Clow that indicated that by Feb. 6, Mendicino was "amped up" about what he viewed as the Ottawa Police Services' loss of jurisdiction and having "no control at all" over Wellington Street.
Jones went on to tell Clow that his minister was concerned abut the PM's safety, as he was set to return to the office that week after isolating due to a COVID-19 exposure. https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/pm-trudeau-in-isolation-after-covid-19-exposure-1.5756676
He went on to suggest that if the OPP wasn't going to "get working on removals" within next 24 hours, the federal government may need to look at other measures. It was only a few days later that Mendicino testified that Emergencies Act consideration became more serious.
Asked about this, here's what Mendicino said, in part:
"The concerns that I was expressing was that by that first weekend, it was my opinion that it was virtually impossible to enforce the law on Wellington Street… There were a series of events leading up to the text that Mike Jones had sent to Brian Clow, that had that had led to my concerns being elevated."
Later in his testimony, Mendicino went further calling the scene in Ottawa "utter and total mayhem" as bouncy castles and hot tubs became protest fixations, and residents reached a boiling point and lunched counter protests.
'NOT MY F***ING BOSS'
Tuesday's testimony from Mendicino also brought forward another example of how frayed relations appeared to be between the federal and provincial governments during the protests.
A text message thread involving Mendicino's chief of staff and other political staffers talking about getting Ontario at the table showed that one meeting the minister had with then-solicitor general of Ontario Sylvia Jones, ended with the provincial official reportedly stating, "I don't take edicts from you, you're not my f***ing boss."
Latest edition of fed-prov frosty relations amid the convoy, via ministerial staffer texts:— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) November 22, 2022
Mendicino on this: "There was definitely some colorful vernacular towards the end of that call... I think that we could all be forgiven for some rather blunt language." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/j0peosBEJo
Asked whether that tracked with his recollection of the conversation he had with Jones, here's what Mendicino said: "There was definitely some colourful vernacular towards the end of that call. I'm happy that both Minister Jones and I still enjoy a very productive and positive rapport."
He said broadly the call was about responding to requests from the Ottawa police for help and ensuring all existing authorities were being used to restore public order.
"It was an important engagement. It was it was obviously a very stressful time, and you know, I think that we could all be forgiven for some rather blunt language. I'm sure you know, we've all heard it in various interactions but having those lines of communications open was critical."
COUTTS CONVO WITH LUCKI 'A THRESHOLD MOMENT'
Another area that Mendicino's testimony explored further was RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's view that not all police tools had been used pre-invocation, something she expressed in writing.
Mendicino was asked whether he was aware of Lucki's view before the Feb. 13 cabinet meeting, testifying that he couldn’t recall when he would have seen it. And, while in hindsight it may have been significant, he and the commissioner did talk that day and the focus on their conversation was something more concerning, he said.
"The commissioner did not express that opinion to me at any time directly… And while she did not at all address that last point that you raised in the email, she did call me… to express her very grave concerns about the situation in Coutts," Mendicino said.
"She underlined for me that the situation in Coutts, Alta. involved a hardened cell of individuals who were armed to the teeth with lethal firearms, who possessed a willingness to go down with the cause," Mendicino testified.
"For me, this represented far and away the most serious and urgent moment in the in the blockade to this point in time and so it also spoke volumes to me about the commissioner's state of mind… And it certainly, I think, was in the in the broader context of the preponderance of the advice that we were getting from the commissioner at that time," he said.
Mendicino went on to describe it as "a threshold moment" for him in deciding to invoke the Emergencies Act.
Early the next morning, ahead of the government invoking the Act, Alberta RCMP moved in, made arrests and seized multiple weapons and pieces of body armour. Charges were then laid against a number protesters, including conspiracy to commit murder.
TRUDEAU INVOLVED IN ENGAGEMENT TALKS
One other notable area explored with Mendicino on Tuesday was how far conversations got about engaging with the protesters. Throughout the demonstrations, there were calls for Trudeau or others to meet with convoy participants, and as the commission has previously heard during OPP testimony, some consideration was made.
As Acting OPP Supt. Marcel Beaudin previously testified, he received an email from then-deputy minister of Public Safety Canada Rob Stewart indicating that he wanted some advice because federal political figures were considering meeting with convoy organizers. This was something that ultimately never materialized.
On Tuesday, Mendicino spoke more about the "engagement proposal" that centred around offering convoy organizers a meeting in exchange for asking the truckers to leave the downtown core and denounce criminal activity.
He told the commission that he had conversations with officials and the prime minister about identifying a potential interlocutor who could represent the federal government and try to de-escalate the situation, but due to uncertainty around who was actually in charge and the security risks of putting someone in this position.
Then, a text message he wrote to Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford was put to him in which he wrote that he received some "last minute and thin paper" from his deputy minister on an engagement strategy.
Asked to explain what he was expressing in this text, here's what Mendicino said, in part: "I'm expressing a concern that the deputy minister had socialized with a different level of government an engagement proposal that I would have wanted to have some input into prior to that. And you know, again, it admittedly in this particular moment, everybody is working extremely hard, long hours trying to quickly fulfill the tasks that had been accomplished or fulfill the tasks that had been assigned… And so I wanted to be sure that we were together, thinking through not only the engagement proposal, but also mitigating and thinking through some of the very real and practical considerations that had to be woven into the strategy."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Opinion
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Court records suggest why Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name as a teenager
The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.
Labour groups allege workers at Canadian Tire supplier factories paid poverty wages
Canadian Tire Corp. has failed to ensure garment workers in its South Asian supplier factories are paid a living wage, labour groups allege in a complaint filed with a federal corporate watchdog.
U.S. Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.
'How does anyone get over this?': Family of Alta. mother, child slain by next-door sex offender speak before sentencing
Those close to a young Alberta woman and her baby who were murdered by their next-door neighbour say they are now scared of strangers and out-of-the-blue phone calls, which remind them of the day of their loved ones' deaths.
California resident who 'simply chose not to follow' Canada's COVID-19 testing rules must pay fines, B.C. judge rules
A California resident who repeatedly crossed into British Columbia at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without meeting Canada's PCR testing requirements has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines he was issued at the border.
Canada
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
-
Ottawa learned of Coutts, Alta., 'individuals armed to the teeth' day before Emergencies Act, Medicino says
Canada's public safety minister told the inquiry into the Freedom Convoy he learned of the lethal threat presented by protesters at a major border crossing in southern Alberta a day before the government invoked the Emergencies Act.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
California resident who 'simply chose not to follow' Canada's COVID-19 testing rules must pay fines, B.C. judge rules
A California resident who repeatedly crossed into British Columbia at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without meeting Canada's PCR testing requirements has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines he was issued at the border.
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
World
-
Ukraine is investigating alleged prisoner shooting video
Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the conduct of Russian troops who appeared in a video that Moscow alleged showed them trying to surrender, then being shot.
-
Veteran shares story of disarming gunman at Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub
When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he dove to duck any potential incoming fire, and then he moved to try to disarm the shooter.
-
Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Solomon Islands, sends people fleeing
A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.
-
Lawyers seek to block Idaho execution of terminally ill man
A terminally ill man scheduled to be executed in mid-December for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors in Idaho is asking a federal court to block the execution.
-
Iran says it enriched uranium to 60 per cent purity at Fordo site
Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant, official media reported Tuesday, describing it as a response to a resolution by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.
-
U.S. Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Health
-
Some adult painkillers can be carefully measured for children's dosage, doctor says
Dr. Marla Shapiro explains some adult medications can be accurately measured to children's dosages to curb fevers while pharmacies wait to receive one million bottles of children's painkillers this week.
-
Are you a health-care worker amid the 'multi-demic' of respiratory illnesses? We want to hear from you
Facing a 'multi-demic' of respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19 and flu cases, hospitals across Canada are witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses. If you're a health-care worker dealing with the pressure of more patients, or recently left the profession due to stress, we want to hear from you.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
Sci-Tech
-
Christie's withdraws T. rex skeleton from auction days before sale
Christie's has withdrawn a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from sale, with just days to go until the historic auction, after a paleontologist said the fossil largely comprises copyrighted replica bones from another specimen.
-
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
-
With Twitter in chaos, some ways to protect your account
Twitter won't simply shut down overnight. But security experts warn that the drastic job cuts may open the door to bad actors exploiting the platform's vulnerabilities and compromising user accounts.
Entertainment
-
-
Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Oregon
Good news for fans of 'The Goonies:' the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.
-
Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
Jay Leno has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining burn injuries about nine days ago.
Business
-
Labour groups allege workers at Canadian Tire supplier factories paid poverty wages
Canadian Tire Corp. has failed to ensure garment workers in its South Asian supplier factories are paid a living wage, labour groups allege in a complaint filed with a federal corporate watchdog.
-
FTX lawyer says 'substantial amount' of assets are either stolen or missing
The full extent of FTX's financial disarray is becoming clearer as the failed crypto exchange's new management combs for cash as part of the bankruptcy process.
-
S&P/TSX composite climbs as energy and materials gain, U.S. markets also up
Canada's main stock index was up close to 200 points in late-morning trading as energy stocks climbed along with the price of oil, while U.S. stocks were also up.
Lifestyle
-
A collection of privately-owned Canadian masterpieces will soon be up for auction
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
'Something you never expect': Calgary man revealed as $70M lottery winner
Meet Mitchel Dyck, the man who won $70 Million on an October 2022 Lotto Max draw.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
Sports
-
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
-
Arab world revels in Saudi World Cup win over Argentina
Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world after Saudi Arabia's shocking win over Argentina at the World Cup on Tuesday.
-
FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games
The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup -- and that is what FIFA wants to give fans, more entertainment.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.