Trudeau says Conservatives blocking consensus on foreign interference inquiry

SAINT-HYACINTHE, Que. -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes he'll be able to announce a decision about a public inquiry on foreign interference in the coming weeks, but he is accusing the Conservatives of stalling the process.

Trudeau told reporters that cross-party agreement is needed on the structure of the inquiry and who is best suited to lead it.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said his party will only co-operate on those details after Trudeau confirms an inquiry will go ahead.

Trudeau says negotiations that began in June with the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP about a possible inquiry are going well but the Conservatives are blocking the needed consensus.

In March, Trudeau delegated former governor general David Johnston to investigate allegations that the Chinese government attempted to interfere in the last two federal elections and to decide whether a public inquiry should be called.

Johnston, who recommended against an inquiry, resigned in early June amid allegations from opposition parties that he was too close to Trudeau to be objective.

A Conservative spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.