Scientists get a surprising glimpse at a rare deep-sea squid

Scientists from the University of Western Australia and the U.K.'s Kelpsie Geociences recently caught a glimpse of a deep-sea squid, which is rarely seen in its natural habitat.

The deep-sea hooked squid, known as taningia danae, or Dana octopus squid, was caught lunging at a free-fall baited camera at a depth of more than a kilometre.

The creature is one of the largest known species of squid, estimated to grow to up to 2.3 metres long, with two large photophores on the tips of its arms. This particular squid was approximately 75 centimetres long, researchers said.

These organs produce bioluminescent flashes to startle their prey and are the largest known photophores in the natural world. Photophores are also found in fireflies and some other bioluminescent animals.

The research team said in a news release Thursday that they discovered the video of the squid only after the camera was retrieved from a deployment in the Samoan Passage in the Pacific Ocean.