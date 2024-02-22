Politics

    • Trudeau jabs Poilievre over bill that could usher in digital ID for porn browsing

    Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dareen Calabrese Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dareen Calabrese
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at his main political rival today over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.

    Trudeau made the comments after a press conference in Nova Scotia, accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of spreading "lies" about the Liberal government's upcoming online harms legislation.

    The bill, which Trudeau says is centred around protecting children from sexual exploitation and bullying on the internet, is expected to be tabled in the coming days.

    Poilievre said on Wednesday that the online harms bill is part of "Justin Trudeau's woke authoritarian agenda" and an "attack on freedom of expression."

    Trudeau charges that Poilievre hasn't seen the bill yet and instead of proposing serious legislation, the Conservatives are proposing that adults hand over their personal information to browse the web.

    Bill S-210 would require porn sites to verify users' ages, and options for enforcement could include a digital ID or a webcam scan of a user's face — two methods the Conservatives say they're against, despite their support for the bill.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    • opinion

      opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

      Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News