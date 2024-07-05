Sports

    • Canada's Andreescu drops third-round match to Italy's Paolini at Wimbledon

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts after winning g a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts after winning g a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their third round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    LONDON, Ont. -

    Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., is out of the women's singles draw at Wimbledon after dropping her third-round match to Italy's Jasmine Paolini in straight sets 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Friday.

    The seventh-seeded Paolini, who also ousted the Canadian at Roland-Garros on her way to the French Open final last month, won 76 per cent of her first serves and broke Andreescu four times on seven opportunities in a match that lasted one hour and 31 minutes.

    Andreescu committed 21 unforced errors, compared to 13 for Paolini.

    Paolini's win sets up a fourth-round clash against either Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine or Madison Keys of the United States.

    In men's play, Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was due to face American Ben Shelton on Friday, but play was delayed two hours by rain at the All England Club.

    Andreescu and Paolini played under the retractable roof on No. 1 Court.

