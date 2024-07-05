Business

    • Canada's unemployment rate rose to its highest level in more than 2 years last month

    A Canadian dollar or loonie is pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, March 5, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press) A Canadian dollar or loonie is pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, March 5, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Canadian economy lost 1,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years, Statistics Canada said Friday.

    In its monthly labour force survey report, the agency said the unemployment rate came in at 6.4 per cent for the month, up from 6.2 per cent in May, as the size of the labour force grew.

    The June result was the highest reading for the unemployment rate since January 2022 when it was 6.5 per cent.

    Statistics Canada noted the unemployment rate has trended up since April 2023, rising 1.3 percentage points over that period.

    It also said that as the unemployment rate has increased, so has the proportion of long-term unemployed with 17.6 per cent of those unemployed in June having been continuously jobless for 27 weeks or more, up four percentage points from a year earlier.

    The overall loss in the number of jobs in June came as the economy lost 3,400 full-time positions, offset in part by a gain of 1,900 part-time jobs.

    Statistics Canada said the number of people working in transportation and warehousing fell by 11,700, while those in public administration dropped by 8,800.

    The accommodation and food services sector added 17,200 jobs and the number of those working in agriculture grew by 12,300.

    The jobs report is a key data point ahead of the next Bank of Canada interest rate decision set for July 24.

    The central bank cut its key interest rate last month for the first time since the early days of the pandemic. The bank's policy interest rate stands at 4.75 per cent.

    Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for June, by province

    •    Newfoundland and Labrador 9.2 per cent (9.9)
    •    Prince Edward Island 8.0 per cent (7.1)
    •    Nova Scotia 6.6 per cent (6.4)
    •    New Brunswick 7.7 per cent (7.5)
    •    Quebec 5.7 per cent (5.1)
    •    Ontario 7.0 per cent (6.7)
    •    Manitoba 5.1 per cent (4.9)
    •    Saskatchewan 5.5 per cent (5.6)
    •    Alberta 7.1 per cent (7.2)
    •    British Columbia 5.2 per cent (5.6)

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News