Canada’s tourism minister is hopeful for a return of more direct domestic flights in Canada.

Evan Solomon asked Randy Boissonnault on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Thursday if he is working to get domestic flights back in major hubs.

“You’re speaking my language,” Boissonnault said in response. The minster, who represents Edmonton Centre, said he can’t get a direct flight from Edmonton to Ottawa. “I’m looking forward to announcements from WestJet, Air Canada and others to get us to direct routes,” he told Solomon.

“Governments don’t decide direct routes,” said Boissonnault. The minister said the decision is ultimately made by airlines and airports.

He said the government is here “to have conservations with those parties.”

The federal government announced Thursday that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada won’t need a negative COVID-19 test. That comes into effect April 1.

Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault talks about direct domestic flights in the video at the top of this article.