OTTAWA -- Andrew Scheer’s decision to resign as leader of the Conservative party on Thursday comes after weeks of criticism from party insiders and repeated calls that he step down from his post.

Oct. 22, 2019: Scheer says he won’t withdraw from party leadership after his election night loss. He said he would lead a strong opposition into the next Parliament.

Oct. 30, 2019: Speaking on a panel in Washington, former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay tells a crowd that Scheer’s inability to clearly articulate his position on social issues like abortion and same-sex marriage "hung around [his] neck like a stinking albatross." MacKay also compares Scheer’s loss to missing an open net on a breakaway.

Oct. 31, 2019: MacKay walks back his comments and says they were meant to be constructive. He also declared his support for Scheer and said he would vote for him in the party’s leadership review.

Nov. 1, 2019: Kory Teneycke, Stephen Harper’s former director of communications, and longtime Conservative strategist Jason Lietaer tells CTV News that Scheer’s failure to openly express his views on social issues could be detrimental to his leadership.

Nov. 4, 2019: Eric Duncan, a newly elected Ontario Conservative MP from Stormont – Dundas – South Glengarry, tells CTV’s Your Morning that the party needs to work together to become more "modern" and "inclusive."

Nov. 6, 2019: The Conservative caucus decides to not enact rules that would prompt a leadership review. Instead, they decide to review Scheer’s leadership at the party’s April convention. Scheer also announces that former Conservative MP John Baird will review the party’s campaign performance.

Nov. 18, 2019: Senator Jean-Guy Dagenais leaves the Conservative caucus citing frustrations with Scheer's views on abortion and same-sex marriage and the "low importance" attached to Quebec voters by party leadership.

Nov. 26, 2019: Scheer hears directly from campaign staff, volunteers, and failed candidates in Quebec during his cross-country listening tour.

Nov. 27, 2019: A group of strategists and former aides to Harper form a grassroots organization dubbed Conservative Victory. The group calls on Scheer to step down and for an immediate leadership race.

Nov. 28, 2019: Former Harper adviser Jenni Byrne calls his leadership woes a "diversion" from issues that matter for the party. Scheer hears from local campaign representatives and faces a new criticisms.

Nov. 29, 2019: Longtime MP Ed Fast releases a statement saying he was asked to be in Scheer’s shadow cabinet but declined because he didn’t support his leadership.

Dec. 12, 2019: Andrew Scheer announces his resignation but says he’ll stay in his position until a new leader is named.