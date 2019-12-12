OTTAWA -- Andrew Scheer is resigning as the Conservative leader, but will stay on until a replacement is named.

"I will be asking the Conservative Party National Council to immediately begin the process of organizing a leadership election. As our party embarks on this exciting opportunity of electing a new Conservative leader and Canada's next prime minister, I intend to stay on as leader of the party and the Official Opposition," Scheer said announcing his decision in the House of Commons after meeting with his caucus on Parliament Hill on Thursday.

Scheer called it "one of the most difficult decisions" he has made.

"Serving as leader of the party that I love so much has been the opportunity, challenge of a lifetime," Scheer said.

"This was not a decision I came to lightly. This was a decision I came to after many long hard conversations with friends and family over the past two months since the election campaign."

Scheer said that the party is too important than one person and the Conservatives need someone who is in it 100 per cent.

Because of the disappointing election loss for the party, Scheer was set to face a mandatory leadership review at the party convention in April, but in recent weeks there was mounting pressure from party insiders for Scheer to step aside sooner.

From not making gains in key electoral grounds including Ontario and Quebec, to his personal stance on social issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion, Scheer was dogged with criticism that he would not be able to beat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next election.

Since the election, Scheer had embarked on a cross-Canada listening tour, fired some senior staff members, and has been awaiting a report from former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird who he tasked with conducting a Conservative campaign post-mortem.

This is a breaking news update. More to come…