OTTAWA -- On a day Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was hoping to change the channel from ongoing calls for his resignation, he was once again dogged by questions about whether he’s fit to lead the party.

Speaking in Ottawa after naming his House leadership team on Thursday, Scheer reiterated he has no intention of stepping down.

"I am staying on to fight the fight Canadians elected us to do," said Scheer speaking to reporters.

"Now is not the time for internal divisions or internal party politics – that is an unfortunate part of the Conservative tradition in this country."

This comes amid news that Stephen Harper’s former communications director Kory Teneycke and two other longtime Conservative operatives have created a new non-profit campaign to mobilize public support to oust Scheer from his post.

Teneycke has been a vocal critic of the Conservative leader, specifically about his stance on social issues like same-sex marriage.

Dubbed Conservative Victory, the organization states on its website that "When a political leader fails, they resign."

"Andrew Scheer should immediately step aside as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and run in a competitive race against a full field of contestants. It's how we'll get the best result," the website reads.

Scheer remained steadfast on Thursday that he will continue to lead the party until April, when he’ll undergo a leadership review at the party’s convention in Toronto.

"There is no one more eager to get it right the next time," said Scheer. "I am focused on the job at hand. I am focused on showing Canadians that it is a Conservative government that will keep this country united and strong."

Later this evening, the Conservative leader will continue with his listening tour in Ottawa. Earlier this week he got an earful from Quebec candidates and campaign representatives about his performance during the election.

With files from The Canadian Press