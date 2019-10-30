OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s 2019 election loss “was like having a breakaway on an open net and missing the net,” according to his former colleague Peter MacKay.

The former Conservative cabinet minister is someone whose name has been brought up as a potential challenger for Scheer’s job depending on the outcome of the April leadership review.

While participating in a Wilson Centre panel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, MacKay was asked what he thought about the election outcome that saw the Liberals hold on to power despite an arguably rocky four years for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

“To use a good Canadian analogy it was like having a breakaway on an open net and missing the net,” he said.

He then went on to detail what he thought went wrong for the Conservatives in the campaign that ended with Scheer falling 49 seats short of a majority government he said he was eyeing.

“What went wrong? Well I’m going to be very honest with you: I think there were a number of issues that became very prevalent in this election that nobody other than the politicos wanted to talk about,” MacKay said.

He cited the conversations around abortion and same sex marriage as examples, saying those issues “hung around Andrew Scheer’s neck like stinking albatross quite frankly.”

“He wasn’t able to deftly deal with those issues when the opportunities arose and I think among female voters in particular, and those who would have been impacted by any re-visitation it created a nervousness or took them out of their comfort zone, if they voted Conservative,” MacKay said.

After the party’s disappointing election outcome, voices from inside the party have begun to question whether Scheer should stay on as leader going into the next election, which in the current minority situation could be earlier than four years from now.

MacKay, who did not run in the 2017 Tory leadership race to replace Stephen Harper, has remained a prominent Conservative commentator but has downplayed any suggestions that he’s looking to take the helm of the party.

On CTV’s election night special, CTV News’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme asked MacKay whether he had leadership aspirations should the outcome not turn in Scheer’s favour.

His response was: “I’m more of a hockey player and I’ve passed you know, the third period now and I’m watching from the stands.”

With files from CTV News’ Sarah Turnbull