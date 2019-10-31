OTTAWA – Peter MacKay says his recent comments about Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s campaign “shortcomings” were meant to be constructive.

On Wednesday, MacKay compared Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s 2019 election loss to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “having a breakaway on an open net and missing the net,” and said that Scheer’s socially conservative stance on issues like abortion and same sex marriage hurt their chances to pick up key votes.

Hours after headlines about his comment while participating in a Wilson Centre panel in Washington, D.C., MacKay took to Twitter in an effort to explain himself.

MacKay, whose name has been brought up as a potential challenger for Scheer’s job, says he has “repeatedly” voiced his support for Scheer and worked to help him during the campaign. He said any rumours of him organizing a leadership challenge are “false.”

He said recent comments about the Conservative campaign’s “shortcomings” were meant to focus on “making the necessary improvements” with modern policies and “better” communications, “so we can win the next election.”

On Wednesday, MacKay was asked what went wrong with the Conservative campaign, and he went on to cite a “nervousness” for female voters that Scheer’s socially conservative personal views caused, as well as a missed opportunity to seize the agenda in an election campaign when Canadians didn’t seem enthusiastic about either Scheer or Trudeau.

MacKay, who was briefly the leader of the Progressive Conservative party before it merged with the Canadian Alliance to create the Conservative Party of Canada, did not run in the 2017 leadership race. He has recently been downplaying any suggestions that he’s looking to take the helm of the party since the prospect bubbled up during the election.

His open net analogy sparked some fierce exchanges between Conservatives, with Deputy Conservative House Leader Chris Warkentin tweeting: “Big words for someone who didn’t even suit up and get on the ice,” to which former Conservative MP Alex Nuttall responded: “Have some respect for the man who gave up his leadership to unite the right so people like you could get elected.”

The Conservative caucus of 121 MPs will meet next week, after Scheer spent a few days this week huddled with senior members of caucus to plot their Official Opposition strategy going into a relatively stable Liberal-led minority Parliament.

Because of the election loss, a leadership review will be triggered at the party’s convention in Toronto in April, but it’s possible, if there are enough unsatisfied MPs who got elected under Scheer’s banner, that they unite and oust their leader sooner.

Under the Reform Act — a contentious legislative initiative led by once-Conservative leadership hopeful Michael Chong and passed in 2015 — MPs in a caucus have the ability to trigger a leadership review and vote within their caucus.

Should the Conservative caucus agree to the parameters of the Act — something they did not do at the start of the last Parliament — it would take just 20 per cent of the caucus to sign on in agreement of a review. The actual secret ballot vote requires a majority to vote to replace the leader.

