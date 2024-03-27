Sparks fly at Scott Moe carbon tax hearing, as Trudeau defends pollution plan in letter to premiers

Sparks flew at a House of Commons committee on Wednesday as Liberal MPs balked at what they called Conservative-led theatrics, after the chair unilaterally invited premiers opposed to the carbon tax to come testify.

Before the first premier on the docket—Saskatchewan's Scott Moe—could begin his testimony at the Government Operations and Estimates Committee, numerous points of order were raised by Liberal MPs.

"You called the meeting unilaterally without instruction or consultation with the members of this committee… This is a political stunt and theatre, just part and parcel of where our Conservative colleagues are taking this, to get clips" said Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

Liberal MP Francis Drouin warned that setting this precedent would not be one Conservatives would be pleased with in the long run, when Liberal committee chairs start calling witnesses at their sole discretion.

Wednesday's hearing was sparked by the premiers of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Alberta publishing letters asking to appear urgently before the Liberal-led House Finance Committee to air their concerns about the looming hike.

With their request left unheeded—MPs are not sitting this week and most committees do not have meetings scheduled— Conservative MP and committee chair Kelly McCaulay decided to invite them to the committee he chairs instead.

Defending the move as "fully within" his powers, McCauley made the case that because MPs were studying government spending plans, hearing what premiers had to say was relevant.

"There's lots of examples of other chairs doing such things. It is the privilege and obligation, I think, of the chair to call meetings," he said. "And I did so."

Twenty-five minutes into the hearing, Moe was given the floor.

"I do appreciate the very warm Canadian Welcome," he said. "I wore my red tie in the spirit of collaboration," Moe went on, launching into his arguments about why he thinks the federal price on pollution is making life more unaffordable and why he doesn't consider Saskatchewan a "climate laggard."

Moe's testimony is expected to be followed by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs later Wednesday, and likely a second hearing with additional witnesses on Thursday.

Tensions have been high on Parliament Hill amid escalating Conservative-led opposition to the carbon tax, ahead of the April 1 price increase that will see the $65-per-tonne carbon price increase to $80 per tonne.

Trudeau to premiers: offer alternative

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax late Tuesday, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy. In it, he implored them to come up with a better climate action plan.

In a two-page message posted on social media, Trudeau thanks the premiers for raising the issue, before going on to defend the carbon pricing and coinciding rebate program as intentionally designed to be revenue-neutral and beneficial to most Canadian households, while driving climate action.

"Putting a price on pollution is the foundation of any serious plan to fight climate change. It is the most efficient way to reduce emissions across the economy," Trudeau wrote. "Carbon pricing alone will account for one third of our emission reductions by 2030."

Noting that the federal plan is a backstop for provinces that failed to implement an adequate system of their own, Trudeau said the federal government remains open to pulling its plan out of the provinces where it is opposed, as soon as they propose "credible systems."

Currently the federal price is in effect in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. In effect since 2019, the pollution pricing regime applies a levy on greenhouse gas emissions, making it more expensive to burn fossil fuels in an effort to encourage Canadians to change their habits.

The prime minister called it "demonstrably false" that the carbon tax is a significant driver of inflation, pointing back to a Bank of Canada calculation also cited by a series of economists in an open letter issued Tuesday seeking to counter the Conservative-led opposition arguments against the policy.

"As the price on pollution increases, so does the Canada Carbon Rebate, which means Canadian families can expect more money in their bank accounts on a quarterly basis. Rebates are about to go up," Trudeau said, citing the coming increase to the reimbursement amount households receive.

The prime minister ended the letter with "please accept my warm wishes."