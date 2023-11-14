Politics

    • Social-media creators, podcasts won't be regulated under Liberal online streaming law

    OTTAWA -

    Canadian Heritage has released its final policy direction for the Liberals' controversial Online Streaming Act, which aims to modernize the country's broadcasting laws.

    The final direction for the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission to implement the legislation was issued today.

    This marks the end of the government's direct role with the law formerly known as Bill C-11, the Liberal government's second attempt to bring major online streaming services into Canada's broadcasting system alongside traditional media such as TV and radio.

    The final policy direction explicitly instructs the CRTC to not impose regulations on social-media content creators or podcasters.

    The law will require online broadcasters to contribute to the creation, production and distribution of Canadian content.

    It also seeks to support Indigenous content and original French-language programing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News