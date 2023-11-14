Social-media creators, podcasts won't be regulated under Liberal online streaming law
Canadian Heritage has released its final policy direction for the Liberals' controversial Online Streaming Act, which aims to modernize the country's broadcasting laws.
The final direction for the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission to implement the legislation was issued today.
This marks the end of the government's direct role with the law formerly known as Bill C-11, the Liberal government's second attempt to bring major online streaming services into Canada's broadcasting system alongside traditional media such as TV and radio.
- Capital Dispatch: Sign up for in-depth political coverage of Parliament Hill
- Top headlines on Canadian politics, all in one place
The final policy direction explicitly instructs the CRTC to not impose regulations on social-media content creators or podcasters.
The law will require online broadcasters to contribute to the creation, production and distribution of Canadian content.
It also seeks to support Indigenous content and original French-language programing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
-
-
IN DEPTH
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's the photo of Tony the spectacled bear that won a Canadian the Nature Photographer of the Year award
A Canadian photographer has been named Photographer of the Year by Nature Talks, while another Canada-based photographer earned top spot in the landscape category.
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
Patients treated for mental illness face more barriers for medication approval and access, study finds
A new study has found that patients being treated for mental illness in Canada wait 'far too long' for medication approval and face 'inequitable access' across the country.
BREAKING Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after U.K. hockey player death
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
Canadian soldier pleads guilty on 2 charges over vaccine mandate criticisms
Canadian soldier Warrant Officer James Topp has pleaded guilty to two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline in relation to videos posted on social media criticizing vaccine requirements for military personnel.
High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
3 people charged in protest that interrupted Giller Prize ceremony
Toronto police say three people are facing charges after a surprise protest which hijacked a gala for the Scotiabank Giller Prize – one of the biggest nights in Canadian literature.
Iceland prepares to shield geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
Canada
-
Canadian soldier pleads guilty on 2 charges over vaccine mandate criticisms
Canadian soldier Warrant Officer James Topp has pleaded guilty to two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline in relation to videos posted on social media criticizing vaccine requirements for military personnel.
-
High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
Posters of Israel-Hamas conflict plastered in Montreal Metro stations
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
-
Here's the photo of Tony the spectacled bear that won a Canadian the Nature Photographer of the Year award
A Canadian photographer has been named Photographer of the Year by Nature Talks, while another Canada-based photographer earned top spot in the landscape category.
-
1 in 10 Torontonians now using food bank amid 'skyrocketing' costs, stagnate wages: report
The number of people relying on food banks in Toronto has doubled this year, according to a new report on food insecurity and poverty in Canada’s largest city.
-
Canada Pension Plan chief John Graham to speak in Calgary
The president and CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Fund is set to speak in Calgary Tuesday as the Alberta government pushes for separation from the plan, claiming the province is entitled to approximately $334B in assets.
World
-
Iceland prepares to shield geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
-
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
-
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza's largest hospital
Palestinian authorities proposed a Red Cross-supervised evacuation of a hospital beset by fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, as health officials warned that the only way to save three dozen newborns trapped there would be to call a ceasefire and transport them out of the besieged territory.
-
Circus lion captured after hours on the loose near Rome
A lion that escaped from a circus in the Italian town of Ladispoli, near Rome, on Saturday has been recaptured after several hours on the loose, the local mayor has announced.
-
Charles at 75: King celebrates birthday with full schedule as he makes up for lost time
King Charles III will mark his 75th birthday on Tuesday by busily highlighting causes close to his heart.
-
Defence to call witnesses in trial of man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband with hammer
Defence attorneys for David DePape, the man on trial for the attack of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the couple's San Francisco home, will call witnesses Tuesday as they argue DePape is not guilty of the crimes he's been charged with.
Politics
-
Social-media creators, podcasts won't be regulated under Liberal online streaming law
Canadian Heritage has released its final policy direction for the Liberals' controversial Online Streaming Act, which aims to modernize the country's broadcasting laws.
-
Canada's Joly criticizes lack of fuel in Gaza, warns that UN may have to pause aid
A lack of available fuel in the Gaza Strip will likely mean that United Nations work to support Palestinian civilians will end before Wednesday -- a situation that has Canada's foreign affairs minister 'extremely concerned.'
-
Liberal MPs among Canadians in D.C. Tuesday to battle rising antisemitism
Canadian parliamentarians and protesters alike are descending on the U.S. capital for what's being billed as a massive international effort to confront the growing spectre of antisemitism and demand the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Health
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
Patients treated for mental illness face more barriers for medication approval and access, study finds
A new study has found that patients being treated for mental illness in Canada wait 'far too long' for medication approval and face 'inequitable access' across the country.
-
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
Sci-Tech
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
-
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
Entertainment
-
3 people charged in protest that interrupted Giller Prize ceremony
Toronto police say three people are facing charges after a surprise protest which hijacked a gala for the Scotiabank Giller Prize – one of the biggest nights in Canadian literature.
-
John Oliver's campaign for puking mullet bird delays New Zealand vote for favourite feathered friend
Vote checkers in New Zealand have been so overwhelmed by foreign interference that they've been forced to delay announcing a winner. The contest is to choose the nation's favourite bird and the interference is from comedian John Oliver.
-
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manulife cuts 250 jobs in wealth and asset management unit
Manulife Financial Corp. has cut 250 jobs in its global wealth and asset management business, the latest asset management company to take action in a challenging environment, a spokesperson for Canada's largest insurer said on Tuesday.
-
Teck Resources agrees to sell steelmaking coal business in deals that value operations at US$9 billion
Teck Resources Ltd. has agreed to sell its steelmaking coal business in a series of deals that value the operations at US$9 billion that will see Swiss commodities giant Glencore acquire a majority ownership.
-
Long-haul carrier Emirates signals it will hold off on major Airbus purchase over engine worries
Long-haul carrier Emirates signalled Tuesday it will hold off on a major purchase of Airbus A350 aircraft over concerns about their Rolls Royce engines, marking a major blow for the European manufacturer as it hopes to close the sale during the Dubai Air Show this week.
Lifestyle
-
Here's the photo of Tony the spectacled bear that won a Canadian the Nature Photographer of the Year award
A Canadian photographer has been named Photographer of the Year by Nature Talks, while another Canada-based photographer earned top spot in the landscape category.
-
Taylor Swift, Wayne Gretzky, Barbie: Here are some of the trendiest pet names in Canada for 2023
Iconic entertainers, legendary athletes and blockbuster hits inspired some of the trendiest pet names that stole the show in 2023, according to a new report.
-
The best Christmas markets taking place around the world in 2023
Here’s CNN's rundown of some of the top Christmas markets that are taking place around the world this year.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after U.K. hockey player death
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
-
Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame
Henrik Lundqvist played a starring role at Madison Square Garden for 15 seasons.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Montreal Alouettes to meet for first time in Grey Cup
It will be a Grey Cup first at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday.
Autos
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.