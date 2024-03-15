Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.

The former prime minister's funeral is scheduled to happen at Montreal's Notre Dame Basilica at 11 a.m. on March 23.

Only invited guests will be allowed inside the basilica, but the event will be broadcast.

Federal government officials say there will be road closures and a significant police presence in the area.

Mulroney's casket is set to arrive in Ottawa on Tuesday morning to lie in state for two days, so the public can pay their respects.

The former prime minister will also lie in repose at Montreal's St. Patrick's Basilica on Thursday and Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.